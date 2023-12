DK Metcalf's ASL teacher says Seahawks receiver brings his own style to the language Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf is learning American Sign Language and using it in his touchdown celebrations. We hear from his ASL instructor.

Sports DK Metcalf's ASL teacher says Seahawks receiver brings his own style to the language DK Metcalf's ASL teacher says Seahawks receiver brings his own style to the language 2:33 Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf is learning American Sign Language and using it in his touchdown celebrations. We hear from his ASL instructor. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor