The NFL is expanding its worldwide reach to Brazil The NFL will hold a regular season game in São Paulo, Brazil, next year. The League says Brazil is an important market, with more than 38 million fans. The league has had games in the UK ad Germany.

Sports The NFL is expanding its worldwide reach to Brazil The NFL is expanding its worldwide reach to Brazil Listen · 0:28 0:28 The NFL will hold a regular season game in São Paulo, Brazil, next year. The League says Brazil is an important market, with more than 38 million fans. The league has had games in the UK ad Germany. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor