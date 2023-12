What it was like on the scene just after an Israeli strike hit a Rafah refugee camp NPR producer Anas Baba was one of the first to arrive at the scene of an Israeli strike at Al-Shaboura Camp in Rafah, which Israel struck after telling people in Khan Younis to flee there for safety.

Middle East What it was like on the scene just after an Israeli strike hit a Rafah refugee camp What it was like on the scene just after an Israeli strike hit a Rafah refugee camp Listen · 2:24 2:24 NPR producer Anas Baba was one of the first to arrive at the scene of an Israeli strike at Al-Shaboura Camp in Rafah, which Israel struck after telling people in Khan Younis to flee there for safety. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor