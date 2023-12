Putin said the war in Ukraine will continue in his annual press conference Russian President Vladimir Putin held his annual four-hour press conference, a tradition that was canceled last year as Russia was suffering defeat on the battlefield in Ukraine.

World Putin said the war in Ukraine will continue in his annual press conference Putin said the war in Ukraine will continue in his annual press conference Listen · 4:10 4:10 Russian President Vladimir Putin held his annual four-hour press conference, a tradition that was canceled last year as Russia was suffering defeat on the battlefield in Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor