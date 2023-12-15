The IBAMmys: The It's Been A Minute 2023 Culture Awards Show

Enlarge this image Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ



Welcome to the first ever IBAMmys, the It's Been A Minute 2023 culture awards show! It's been a minute - a whole year - and we're looking back at the biggest cultural moments of the past 365 days. Brittany Luse, NPR's Ayesha Rascoe, and Vox's senior pop culture correspondent Alex Aband-Santos all made nominations for each category, and a select group of culture experts at NPR voted for who should take home the prize. This year we have four categories:



- WORD OF THE YEAR

- BEST BEEF

- COUPLE OF THE YEAR

- VILLAIN OF THE YEAR



In 2023, things were said. Things were done. Things were impossible to forget. And we're remembering them all as we head into 2024.

Engineering support came from Neil Tevault.