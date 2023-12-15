Accessibility links
The News Roundup For December 15, 2023 : 1A Special counsel Jack Smith went to the Supreme Court on Monday asking the justices to quickly rule on whether or not former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted for his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The Biden administration has signaled it may be willing to cave to House GOP demands on immigration restrictions. In return, the White House is hoping to secure funding for Ukraine's fight against the Russian invasion.

Meanwhile in Dubai, this year's UN climate conference COP28 came to a close with the participating nations agreeing on a historic first calling for a global transition away from fossil fuels.

The United States has once again vetoed a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza at the UN Security Council.

We cover all this and more during the News Roundup.

The News Roundup For December 15, 2023

US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood talks with his staff during a United Nations Security Council meeting on a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza at UN headquarters in New York.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood talks with his staff during a United Nations Security Council meeting on a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza at UN headquarters in New York.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Special counsel Jack Smith went to the Supreme Court on Monday asking the justices to quickly rule on whether or not former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted for his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Tesla announced a recall on its vehicles sold in the U.S. between Oct. 5, 2012, and Dec. 7 due to a flaw in a system that ensures drivers are paying attention while using the Autopilot feature.

The Biden administration has signaled it may be willing to cave to House GOP demands on immigration restrictions. In return, the White House is hoping to secure funding for Ukraine's fight against the Russian invasion.

This year's UN climate conference COP28 came to a close with the participating nations agreeing on a historic first calling for a global transition away from fossil fuels.

The United States once again vetoed a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza at the UN Security Council. The resolution was put forward by the United Arab Emirates that was backed by more than 90 member states.

And in soccer, a match in Turkey is set to resume next week after the president of a team was arrested for punching a referee at the end of a match after allegedly threatening to kill him.

