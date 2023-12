Actor Jeffrey Wright discusses 'American Fiction' Actor Jeffrey Wright stars in the new film "American Fiction." It tells the story of an author who jokingly writes a book filled with Black stereotypes that inadvertently becomes his biggest hit.

Movies Actor Jeffrey Wright discusses 'American Fiction' Actor Jeffrey Wright discusses 'American Fiction' Listen · 6:58 6:58 Actor Jeffrey Wright stars in the new film "American Fiction." It tells the story of an author who jokingly writes a book filled with Black stereotypes that inadvertently becomes his biggest hit. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor