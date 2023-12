Trains were delayed in Newark when a bull wandered onto the tracks Trains in Newark, N.J., were delayed when a real, live bull wandered onto the tracks. There's no clue where he came from, but he's now in an animal sanctuary, where he's known as Ricardo.

Trains in Newark, N.J., were delayed when a real, live bull wandered onto the tracks. There's no clue where he came from, but he's now in an animal sanctuary, where he's known as Ricardo.