A man and his daughter find remains of a ship that ran aground over 150 years ago A father and his 6-year-old daughter in Wisconsin discovered a piece of history during a fishing trip on Lake Michigan — remains of a sailing ship that ran aground during a deadly fire in 1871.

History A man and his daughter find remains of a ship that ran aground over 150 years ago A man and his daughter find remains of a ship that ran aground over 150 years ago Listen · 0:28 0:28 A father and his 6-year-old daughter in Wisconsin discovered a piece of history during a fishing trip on Lake Michigan — remains of a sailing ship that ran aground during a deadly fire in 1871. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor