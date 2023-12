Research shows a big increase in children taking melatonin New research shows a big increase in children taking melatonin to help with sleep. Pediatricians warn the long-term effects of the hormone supplement aren't known.

Children's Health Research shows a big increase in children taking melatonin New research shows a big increase in children taking melatonin to help with sleep. Pediatricians warn the long-term effects of the hormone supplement aren't known. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor