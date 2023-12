A look at NPR music's best songs of 2023 NPR's Juana Summers speaks with music critic Ann Powers about NPR's interactive "Best Songs of 2023" online tool.

Music A look at NPR music's best songs of 2023 A look at NPR music's best songs of 2023 Listen · 7:17 7:17 NPR's Juana Summers speaks with music critic Ann Powers about NPR's interactive "Best Songs of 2023" online tool. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor