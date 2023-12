Why do doctors still use pagers? At a surprisingly large number of hospitals, the pager remains the backbone of communication. The Planet Money team tries to understand why the pager has been so hard to replace.

Health Why do doctors still use pagers? Why do doctors still use pagers? Listen · 3:21 3:21 At a surprisingly large number of hospitals, the pager remains the backbone of communication. The Planet Money team tries to understand why the pager has been so hard to replace. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor