Bethenny Frankel talks feuds, throwing drinks, and becoming an accidental influencer

We're back at Carnegie Hall, and joined by business mogul, philanthropist, and reality TV royalty Bethenny Frankel! She talks with Peter and panelists Josh Gondelman, Helen Hong, and Alzo Slade about feuding with Martha Stewart, which Skinny Girl drink is the best one to throw in a rivals face, and the secret to becoming an accidental influencer.