Bethenny Frankel plays Not My Job on NPR's "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" This week, we make our triumphant return to Carnegie Hall and are joined by media icon Bethenny Frankel. She's a business mogul, celebrated author and realty TV royalty, but can she survive our quiz?

'Wait Wait' for December 16, 2023: Live at Carnegie with Bethenny Frankel

This week's show was recorded at Carnegie Hall in New York City, with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Bethenny Frankel and panelists Josh Gondelman, Alzo Slade and Helen Hong. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Bethenny Frankel attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 22, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Who's Bill This Time
Shohei The Money!; Man's Planing; Dinner By Ikea

Panel Questions
A Holiday Tip From Martha Stewart

Bluff The Listener
Our panelists read three stories about something unusual happening at the barbershop, only one of the which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Bethenny Frankel on animal husbandry
Bethenny Frankel is a business mogul, celebrated author and realty TV royalty, who first found massive fame the quintessential Real Housewife of New York. But, can she answer our questions about animal husbandry?

Panel Questions
White Claw De-Clawed; Easily Trapping A Man; Whamageddon!

Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: How Mickey Keeps It Handsome; Space Salad; CDs Are Back!

Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions
Our panelists predict, after Shohei Ohtani, who will be the next person to get $700 million.

