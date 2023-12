The IDF said it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages held by Hamas Israelis react to news that the military mistakenly killed three of the Israeli hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Middle East The IDF said it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages held by Hamas The IDF said it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages held by Hamas Listen · 3:52 3:52 Israelis react to news that the military mistakenly killed three of the Israeli hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor