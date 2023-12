3 San Antonio policemen indicted in the murder of a woman with mental health issues This week, three former San Antonio, TX police officers were indicted in the shooting death of a woman with mental health issues.

National 3 San Antonio policemen indicted in the murder of a woman with mental health issues 3 San Antonio policemen indicted in the murder of a woman with mental health issues Listen · 3:14 3:14 This week, three former San Antonio, TX police officers were indicted in the shooting death of a woman with mental health issues. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor