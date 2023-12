Chile to vote again on replacing its constitution Voters in Chile return to the polls again on Sunday, to cast their ballots in a referendum that will mark their second attempt to replace their dictatorship era constitution.

Latin America Chile to vote again on replacing its constitution Chile to vote again on replacing its constitution Listen · 3:43 3:43 Voters in Chile return to the polls again on Sunday, to cast their ballots in a referendum that will mark their second attempt to replace their dictatorship era constitution. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor