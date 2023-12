One NASA engineer came up with a unique solution to car thefts: glitter bombs We look at YouTuber and former NASA engineer Mark Rober's war on thieves breaking into cars in San Francisco. His weapon of choice? High-tech stinky glitter bombs.

Strange News

Listen · 1:47