Books Ariel Lawhon's novel 'The Frozen River' follows a 1789 midwife in pursuit of justice Ariel Lawhon's novel 'The Frozen River' follows a 1789 midwife in pursuit of justice Listen · 7:23 7:23 The year is 1789, and a New England midwife is called to investigate a dead man pulled from the ice. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Ariel Lawhon about her novel, "The Frozen River."