'The Shortest Day', a poem and children's book celebrates the winter solstice Susan Cooper's poem "The Shortest Day," celebrating the winter solstice, is also a children's book illustrated by Carson Ellis. They collaborated by mail.

Books 'The Shortest Day', a poem and children's book celebrates the winter solstice 'The Shortest Day', a poem and children's book celebrates the winter solstice Listen · 6:21 6:21 Susan Cooper's poem "The Shortest Day," celebrating the winter solstice, is also a children's book illustrated by Carson Ellis. They collaborated by mail. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor