The competition for HBCU marching band of the year NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Jackson State University's band director Roderick Little about the HBCU Band of the Year competition.

Education The competition for HBCU marching band of the year The competition for HBCU marching band of the year Listen · 5:44 5:44 NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Jackson State University's band director Roderick Little about the HBCU Band of the Year competition. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor