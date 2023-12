Russia's economy is going strong despite sanctions from the U.S. and its allies Despite sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, the Russian economy has not suffered. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Alexandra Prokopenko with the Carnegie Eurasia Center.

