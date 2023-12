British PM Sunak is facing opposition to a controversial immigration policy NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Robert Shrimsley, executive editor of the Financial Times, about the UK's controversial proposed policy to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Europe British PM Sunak is facing opposition to a controversial immigration policy British PM Sunak is facing opposition to a controversial immigration policy Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Robert Shrimsley, executive editor of the Financial Times, about the UK's controversial proposed policy to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor