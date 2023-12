Joshua Radner on his debut album and transitioning from TV to music NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with actor and musician Joshua Radnor about his debut album, "Eulogy: Volume 1."

Music Joshua Radner on his debut album and transitioning from TV to music Joshua Radner on his debut album and transitioning from TV to music Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with actor and musician Joshua Radnor about his debut album, "Eulogy: Volume 1." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor