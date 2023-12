How an NHL rookie prepared for the big league, part 2 Rookie hockey goalie Mitchell Gibson is trying to make the most of his time in the minor leagues and break into the NHL.

Sports How an NHL rookie prepared for the big league, part 2 How an NHL rookie prepared for the big league, part 2 Listen · 5:10 5:10 Rookie hockey goalie Mitchell Gibson is trying to make the most of his time in the minor leagues and break into the NHL. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor