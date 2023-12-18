Accessibility links
Heading Back To The American Mall : 1A Retail experts have long said that U.S. malls are dying out. But a recent market analysis paints a different picture.

According to a report from Coresight Research published in June, foot-traffic in top-tier malls was up 12 percent in 2022 compared to before the pandemic. Last year, these same malls had more than 95 percent occupancy rates.

Younger shoppers are in part driving this resurgence. Approximately 73 percent of Gen-Z shoppers said they visited a mall in the past month.

We discuss why malls are making a comeback and how they're keeping up with online shopping.

1A

This photograph shows a Christmas tree inside the Westfield "Les Halles" shopping centre, in central Paris. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

This photograph shows a Christmas tree inside the Westfield "Les Halles" shopping centre, in central Paris.

DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

"Get in loser, we're going shopping."

Younger shoppers are in part driving this resurgence. Approximately 73 percent of Gen-Z shoppers said they visited a mall in the past month. That's compared to 65 percent of Millennials according to the International Council for Shopping Centers.

Why are malls making a comeback now? And as our shopping habits go increasingly online, how are they keeping up?

