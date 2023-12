This Navajo woman is encouraging other Indigenous entrepreneurs A Navajo woman who found success in Silicon Valley returned home to start a new business incubator on her reservation.

Culture This Navajo woman is encouraging other Indigenous entrepreneurs This Navajo woman is encouraging other Indigenous entrepreneurs Listen · 3:52 3:52 A Navajo woman who found success in Silicon Valley returned home to start a new business incubator on her reservation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor