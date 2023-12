U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen on border security and aid to Israel and Ukraine NPR's Michel Martin asks Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland about the negotiations by Democrats and Republicans over border security and aid for Israel and Ukraine.

Politics U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen on border security and aid to Israel and Ukraine U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen on border security and aid to Israel and Ukraine Listen · 4:48 4:48 NPR's Michel Martin asks Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland about the negotiations by Democrats and Republicans over border security and aid for Israel and Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor