Culture N.J. family reads messages they wrote to themselves years ago as holiday tradition N.J. family reads messages they wrote to themselves years ago as holiday tradition Listen · 2:39 2:39 A family in New Jersey observes the holidays by reading messages they wrote to themselves years ago, reminding them of how they celebrated the holidays in years past.