Ukrainians worry over wavering U.S. and EU support as Christmas approaches As Ukrainians prepare to celebrate Christmas according to the Western calendar for the first time, they fear the support of their biggest allies – the U.S. and the European Union – is wavering.

Europe Ukrainians worry over wavering U.S. and EU support as Christmas approaches Ukrainians worry over wavering U.S. and EU support as Christmas approaches Listen · 3:49 3:49 As Ukrainians prepare to celebrate Christmas according to the Western calendar for the first time, they fear the support of their biggest allies – the U.S. and the European Union – is wavering. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor