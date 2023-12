Muppets from Sesame Workshop help explain opioid addiction to children Sesame Workshop has new resources for kids affected by the opioid epidemic, featuring videos explaining addiction and treatment. (This first aired on All Things Considered on Dec. 4, 2023.)

