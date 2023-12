Meet the snowboard instructor helping feed people in Aspen Even in glitzy Aspen, Colo., there are people who have trouble affording food. A local snowboard instructor is hooking them up.

National Meet the snowboard instructor helping feed people in Aspen Meet the snowboard instructor helping feed people in Aspen Listen · 2:41 2:41 Even in glitzy Aspen, Colo., there are people who have trouble affording food. A local snowboard instructor is hooking them up. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor