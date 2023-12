Imelda Staunton on the joys and challenges of playing Queen Elizabeth II NPR's Scott Detrow talks with actress Imelda Staunton, who plays Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix's sweeping historical drama The Crown, which is ending its six-season run with a final batch of episodes.

Television Imelda Staunton on the joys and challenges of playing Queen Elizabeth II Imelda Staunton on the joys and challenges of playing Queen Elizabeth II Listen · 8:10 8:10 NPR's Scott Detrow talks with actress Imelda Staunton, who plays Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix's sweeping historical drama The Crown, which is ending its six-season run with a final batch of episodes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor