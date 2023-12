COVID hurt Beijing's economy — but for some, this has been an opportunity China's economy still hasn't fully recovered since Beijing lifted COVID-19 restrictions a year ago. But not everyone is hurting; an effort to spur high-tech industry is yielding some winners.

Asia COVID hurt Beijing's economy — but for some, this has been an opportunity COVID hurt Beijing's economy — but for some, this has been an opportunity Listen · 4:16 4:16 China's economy still hasn't fully recovered since Beijing lifted COVID-19 restrictions a year ago. But not everyone is hurting; an effort to spur high-tech industry is yielding some winners. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor