Middle East The fallout after Israeli soldiers killed three Israeli hostages The fallout after Israeli soldiers killed three Israeli hostages Listen · 4:19 4:19 Israelis are calling for accountability after soldiers shot dead three hostages being held in Gaza - with some saying it highlights tactics that are leading to unnecessary Palestinian deaths.