Pope Francis approved: Catholic priests may now bless same-sex couples Catholic priests may now bless same-sex couples, according to a declaration used by the Vatican and approved by Pope Francis. The document says these blessings are not to be considered marriage.

Religion Pope Francis approved: Catholic priests may now bless same-sex couples Pope Francis approved: Catholic priests may now bless same-sex couples Listen · 3:44 3:44 Catholic priests may now bless same-sex couples, according to a declaration used by the Vatican and approved by Pope Francis. The document says these blessings are not to be considered marriage. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor