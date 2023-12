National security trial for activist and publisher Jimmy Lai begins in Hong Kong Hong Kong's highest-profile national security trial got under way amid tight security on Monday. It's against Jimmy Lai, a media mogul and democracy campaigner. He is all but certain to be convicted.

Asia National security trial for activist and publisher Jimmy Lai begins in Hong Kong National security trial for activist and publisher Jimmy Lai begins in Hong Kong Listen · 3:13 3:13 Hong Kong's highest-profile national security trial got under way amid tight security on Monday. It's against Jimmy Lai, a media mogul and democracy campaigner. He is all but certain to be convicted. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor