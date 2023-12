Nicaragua's government clamps down on this year's Miss Universe pageant winner Nicaragua's authoritarian government has a new target for possible exile — the winner of the Miss Universe pageant — after learning she had participated in protests as a college student in 2018.

Latin America Nicaragua's government clamps down on this year's Miss Universe pageant winner Nicaragua's authoritarian government has a new target for possible exile — the winner of the Miss Universe pageant — after learning she had participated in protests as a college student in 2018. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor