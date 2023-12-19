#23106: The Mother-in-Law's Revenge : The Best of Car Talk Gary's Mother-in-law had a gorgeous 1967 Ford T-bird... until Gary tried to fix it for her. Gary knows he's not good enough for her daughter, but is he no longer fit to walk this earth, too? Click and Clack try to save Gary's bacon on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.

The Best of Car Talk #23106: The Mother-in-Law's Revenge #23106: The Mother-in-Law's Revenge Listen · 36:48 36:48 Gary's Mother-in-law had a gorgeous 1967 Ford T-bird... until Gary tried to fix it for her. Gary knows he's not good enough for her daughter, but is he no longer fit to walk this earth, too? Click and Clack try to save Gary's bacon on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor