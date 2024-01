Remembering Actor Andre Braugher : Fresh Air Braugher died of lung cancer last week at age 61. He's best known for his portrayals of police in two opposite genres: in the comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which lampooned cop shows, and in the drama series Homicide: Life on the Street. We have two interviews with him — one from 1995 and one from 2006.



Fresh Air Remembering Actor Andre Braugher Remembering Actor Andre Braugher Listen · 46:17 46:17 Braugher died of lung cancer last week at age 61. He's best known for his portrayals of police in two opposite genres: in the comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which lampooned cop shows, and in the drama series Homicide: Life on the Street. We have two interviews with him — one from 1995 and one from 2006.



Also, Kevin Whitehead shares a remembrance of jazz musicians who died this year.

