The best movies and TV of 2023, picked for you by NPR critics

Paramount Pictures; MUBI; Sony Pictures; Jour2Fête; Hulu; Apple TV+
Clockwise from top left: Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, Passages, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Four Daughters, Only Murders in the Building, Hijack
Whether you plan to head out to the theater or binge from the couch, our critics have gathered together their favorite films and TV shows of 2023. You can search by genre and where you can see it. Have at it!