Accessibility links
The best movies and TV of 2023, picked by NPR critics Whether you plan to head out to the theater or binge from the couch, our critics have gathered together their favorite films and TV shows of the year. Happy watching!

Review

Culture

The best movies and TV of 2023, picked for you by NPR critics

Enlarge this image

Clockwise from top left: Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, Passages, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Four Daughters, Only Murders in the Building, Hijack Paramount Pictures; MUBI; Sony Pictures; Jour2Fête; Hulu; Apple TV+ hide caption

toggle caption
Paramount Pictures; MUBI; Sony Pictures; Jour2Fête; Hulu; Apple TV+

Clockwise from top left: Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, Passages, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Four Daughters, Only Murders in the Building, Hijack

Paramount Pictures; MUBI; Sony Pictures; Jour2Fête; Hulu; Apple TV+

Whether you plan to head out to the theater or binge from the couch, our critics have gathered together their favorite films and TV shows of 2023. You can search by genre and where you can see it. Have at it!

Loading...