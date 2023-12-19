The best movies and TV of 2023, picked for you by NPR critics

Enlarge this image toggle caption Paramount Pictures; MUBI; Sony Pictures; Jour2Fête; Hulu; Apple TV+ Paramount Pictures; MUBI; Sony Pictures; Jour2Fête; Hulu; Apple TV+

Whether you plan to head out to the theater or binge from the couch, our critics have gathered together their favorite films and TV shows of 2023. You can search by genre and where you can see it. Have at it!