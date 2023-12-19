Spielberg's 1991 movie 'Hook' was nearly a musical. Now its score has been released

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Steven Spielberg's 1991 movie "Hook," with Robin Williams' portrayal of a middle-aged Peter Pan who's forgotten his past, has won over generations of fans. And now, here's a fun fact - it was nearly a musical. Tim Greiving has the backstory.

TIM GREIVING, BYLINE: "Hook" is a cherished childhood film for some of us, hilarious and heartwarming.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "HOOK")

DANTE BASCO: (As Rufio) You can fly. You can fight. And you can...

ROBIN WILLIAMS: (As Peter, crowing).

GREIVING: Steven Spielberg, who is often likened to Peter Pan, saw "Hook" as a musical, but not a remake of any of the previous Pan musicals. He wanted something new, so he turned to his faithful composer. For two decades and 11 films, John Williams had already helped Spielberg make some of the most unforgettable musical movies in Hollywood, from "Indiana Jones" to "ET."

(SOUNDBITE OF JOHN WILLIAMS' "THE MAGIC OF HALLOWEEN")

GREIVING: Williams needed a lyricist for "Hook," and who better than the guy who wrote the songs for "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory"? Leslie Bricusse was a frequent collaborator with Williams over the years, including on two "Christmas Carols" and "Home Alone."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SOMEWHERE IN MY MEMORY")

UNIDENTIFIED CHORUS: (Singing) Somewhere in my memory, Christmas joys...

GREIVING: Shortly before he died in 2021, Bricusse told NPR he was thrilled about writing lyrics for a brand-new Steven Spielberg Peter Pan musical.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

LESLIE BRICUSSE: And we thought we'd got the Oscar with a song called "Childhood." And I remember Steven, when he heard it, saying, that's a home run.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CHILDHOOD")

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL ARTIST #1: (Singing) Shadows, memories, lingering laughter reach out, touch me half my life after.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

BRICUSSE: But it was a beautiful song, beautiful song, beautiful melody - vintage Williams.

GREIVING: "Childhood" was written for Granny Wendy. Williams and Bricusse also wrote a seductive villain song for Captain Hook to sing.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "STICK WITH ME")

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL ARTIST #2: (As Captain Hook, singing) Looking at where we're at sensibly, boy, if you will spend a little time with me, you can be - I guarantee - anything you want to be.

GREIVING: None of these made it into "Hook" the movie. The most lavish number was a big choreographed sequence when Peter first arrives in Neverland and the pirates burst into song.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOW BELOW")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS: (As pirates, singing) Down in the deep below, full 50 fathoms, dead men are sure to get to sleep tonight.

GREIVING: Spielberg spent an entire week shooting an elaborate song-and-dance routine, but when he and John Williams reviewed the campy footage, they both realized their musical was a very bad idea.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOW BELOW")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS: (As pirates, rapping) Yo, ho, ho.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) Smee.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character) Sup?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character, rapping) How about a Hook tattoo?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS: (As pirates, rapping) Word up.

GREIVING: So Spielberg cut the scene and ditched the idea of "Hook" as a musical. Only a few remnants remained, including a lullaby which earned an Oscar nomination for best original song.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "HOOK")

AMBER SCOTT: (As Maggie Banning, singing) There's a gift the angel sent when you're alone.

GREIVING: To most critics, it did not make any difference. The film was bad, period. But "Hook" has always enjoyed a legion of passionate fans. That's partly why Mike Matessino, who resurrects and remasters John Williams' old scores, decided to revisit the soundtrack.

MIKE MATESSINO: Despite any perceived shortcomings about the movie itself, the score has had a life of its own.

GREIVING: He dug up the old demos, most of them recorded in 1991 for the actors to learn, including a song Williams and Bricusse wrote for the Lost Boys...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE NEVER SONG")

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL ARTIST #3: (Singing) In Neverland, there's a song we never sing, the never song at the start of Never Spring. We always never sing it. We never went to two (ph). It's the nicest never song we never knew.

GREIVING: ...And a song for Tinker Bell.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BELIEVE")

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL ARTIST #4: (Singing) Great things can happen if you believe, greater than any make-believe.

GREIVING: Thirty-two years after the musical version of "Hook" died, Matessino was finally able to convince all the parties at play to release a new three-CD album with all of the abandoned songs, as well as John Williams' complete instrumental score, which used the song melodies for most of its major character themes.

MATESSINO: The themes are all in the score, so even without the songs being sung, the score has a, quote-unquote, lyrical quality.

(SOUNDBITE OF JOHN WILLIAMS' "PRESENTING THE HOOK")

MATESSINO: You don't really get themes in a film score that have what we call bridges in a song, sort of a center section, and that's a clue right there that a lot of these themes began life with the intention of having lyrics set to them.

GREIVING: So even though most of the songs in "Hook" walked the plank, their tunes took flight as one of Williams' best and most songlike scores. And now the final collaboration between John Williams and the late Leslie Bricusse can finally fly and crow.

For NPR News, I'm Tim Greiving.

