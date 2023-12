Morning news brief Advocates say new Texas law making it a state crime to illegally cross the border is unconstitutional. U.S. sending naval task force to the Red Sea. Vatican allows priests to bless same-sex couples.

National Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 10:45 10:45 Advocates say new Texas law making it a state crime to illegally cross the border is unconstitutional. U.S. sending naval task force to the Red Sea. Vatican allows priests to bless same-sex couples. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor