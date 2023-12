Vatican says priests can bless same-sex couples NPR's Michel Martin hears from gay couples and a priest about the announcement from the Vatican that priests can now offer blessings to same-sex couples.

Religion Vatican says priests can bless same-sex couples Vatican says priests can bless same-sex couples Listen · 7:22 7:22 NPR's Michel Martin hears from gay couples and a priest about the announcement from the Vatican that priests can now offer blessings to same-sex couples. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor