How the watermelon became a symbol of Palestinian resistance The watermelon has long been a symbol of Palestinian resistance and solidarity. Now the symbol is having a resurgence on social media as the Israel-Hamas war continues.

Middle East How the watermelon became a symbol of Palestinian resistance How the watermelon became a symbol of Palestinian resistance Listen · 2:55 2:55 The watermelon has long been a symbol of Palestinian resistance and solidarity. Now the symbol is having a resurgence on social media as the Israel-Hamas war continues. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor