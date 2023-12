A copy of Beowulf was returned to a Pennsylvania library after 54 years It took 54 years, but the Sewickley Public Library in Pennsylvania has its copy of Beowulf back. It was checked out in January 1969. And since the library is fine-free now, there was no charge.

