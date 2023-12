Marvel drops Jonathan Majors following assault and harassment conviction Johnathan Majors has been found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment. The once rising Hollywood star faces career setbacks as he awaits sentencing.

Movies Marvel drops Jonathan Majors following assault and harassment conviction Marvel drops Jonathan Majors following assault and harassment conviction Listen · 2:04 2:04 Johnathan Majors has been found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment. The once rising Hollywood star faces career setbacks as he awaits sentencing. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor