Number of journalists killed in Gaza since Oct. 7 attacks called unprecedented loss At least 64 journalists have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7. NPR's Michel Martin talks with the president of the nonprofit Committee to Protect Journalists, about the unprecedented loss.

Middle East Number of journalists killed in Gaza since Oct. 7 attacks called unprecedented loss Number of journalists killed in Gaza since Oct. 7 attacks called unprecedented loss Listen · 4:04 4:04 At least 64 journalists have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7. NPR's Michel Martin talks with the president of the nonprofit Committee to Protect Journalists, about the unprecedented loss. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor