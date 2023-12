What's behind the attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea? Houthi rebels based in Yemen are attacking vessels sailing to and from the Suez Canal. Now, the U.S. and several allies are sending a naval task force to the Red Sea to thwart the attacks.

What's behind the attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea? Houthi rebels based in Yemen are attacking vessels sailing to and from the Suez Canal. Now, the U.S. and several allies are sending a naval task force to the Red Sea to thwart the attacks.