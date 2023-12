A vase purchased for $3.99 sold for more than $100,000 at auction A person bought a glass vase for $3.99 at a Goodwill in Richmond, Va., and then learned it was crafted by a famous Italian glass designer Carlo Scarpa. At auction, it went for more than $100,000.

